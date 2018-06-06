Thousands of dollars of damage done to trees and signs

Several thousands of dollars worth of damages was done to multiple trees and signs outside of Nak’albun Elementary School. (Photo/RCMP).

Fort St. James RCMP are reporting that several thousands of dollars worth of damages was done to multiple trees and signs outside of Nak’albun Elementary School on Lakeshore Drive.

Per a news release issued by the RCMP, at some point over the weekend of May 25 to May 27, multiple unknown suspects committed multiple acts of mischief around Nak’albun Elementary School, resulting in the aforementioned thousands of dollars of damages.

Suspects reportedly gouged out the bases of several trees around the elementary school and it appears as though a few of the trees were pushed over in an attempt to physical rip them out of the ground.

Furthermore, multiple sign posts indicating the ‘No Parking / Bus Loading zones’ warnings were also pulled out of the ground and were ultimately left abandoned outside of the front doors of the school.

However, per the RCMP’s report, there appeared to be zero damage done to the school itself, as well as the nearby playground equipment or the surrounding outbuildings. There is surveillance footage in place in the area and it is currently being reviewed by local RCMP for evidentiary value in the pending investigation.

RCMP states that the tilting and broken trees pose a safety risk to the students and children who use the playground area at the elementary school.

Fort St. James RCMP is asking to speak with anyone who can potentially provide more information regarding the property damage.

“Our number one priority as police officers is keeping our community safe and secure,” says Fort St. James RCMP detachment commander S/Sgt. Sean Wadelius. “In order to help prevent damage like this from happening in the future, we encourage anyone with information about this incident to get in touch with us so that we can follow up with all potential leads.”

Fort St. James RCMP asks that if any member of the public has any information on this incident or any crime to reach them at (250) 996-8269. For those that wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

