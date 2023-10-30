A photograph of late temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen on a banner outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, September 18, 2023. Thousands of Sikh voters are expected to turn out today in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey, to vote in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada’s ongoing tensions with India. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A photograph of late temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen on a banner outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, September 18, 2023. Thousands of Sikh voters are expected to turn out today in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey, to vote in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada’s ongoing tensions with India. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Thousands turn out for B.C. vote on Sikh independence

2nd of 2 referendums on Khalistan — an independent state in India proposed by some Sikhs — held Sunday

More than 200,000 people turned out to vote in two unofficial referendums at the centre of Canada’s ongoing tensions with India, officials said Sunday, after the latest one in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey wrapped up in the evening.

A second referendum on Khalistan — an independent state in India proposed by some Sikhs — was held today at the same Surrey gurdwara where activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in June.

Sarbraj Kahlon, news director at Radio Punjab who was at the referendum site, called the latest vote a success after 65,700 people turned out in Surrey Sunday to cast ballots.

He added the result of the non-binding referendum is expected later in the night.

Organizers have said the first one in British Columbia on Sept. 10 was so popular that voting couldn’t be completed in one day.

Referendum co-organizer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said in a statement Sunday evening that organizers are planning more in Abbotsford, Edmonton, Calgary, and Montreal in 2024.

Pannun also said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has created more open conversations around India and its handling of the Khalistani independence movement while allowing its supporters to become more vocal without fear of retribution.

Trudeau said in the House of Commons on Sept. 18 that there were “credible allegations” potentially linking India’s government to Nijjar’s killing.

Nijjar was an organizer of the Khalistan referendum in Canada, and votes have also been held in several other locations around the world.

The Indian government has denied involvement in Nijjar’s death and has long maintained that the Punjabi independence movement undermines India’s national security.

Kahlon has said, “The organizers just want people to come, attend and just unite under one flag.”

“As you know, this is a non-binding referendum but the organizers, they say, the United Nations they are watching it closely,” he said.

READ ALSO:

India

Previous story
Homeless in the heart of B.C.: Josh and Turbo’s story
Next story
Hurricane Otis death toll rises to 48, missing now number 36 as search and recovery work continues

Just Posted

The Murray Ridge Nordic Trails after a fresh grooming during the 2022-23 winter season. (Stuart Lake Nordic Ski Society photo)
Stuart Lake Nordic Ski Society to host work bee, prep for snow

A landscape painting by Pat Gauthier. The artist will have some of her paintings and art cards available for purchase at the Fort St. James Craft Fair on Nov. 18 and 19. (Pat Gauthier photo)
Fort St. James’ famous craft fair event to take over high school Nov. 18, 19

District of Fort St. James council includes Coun. Kris Nielson, from left, Coun. Jennifer Howell, Mayor Martin Elphee, Coun. Judith Friessen, and Coun. Corbett Boschman. (District of Fort St. James website photo)
Fort St. James District council receive draft of Official Community Plan

Steve O’Hara of Gibraltar Mine and event MC, from left, stands with Sean Rapai, Chu Cho Environmental , Louella Ramirez, Centerra Gold, Wesley Chingee, Centerra Gold, Vincent Chingee. Centerra Gold) and Tim Antill, EMLI, to hand over the Metal Mining Category Award for work done reclaiming an area of the mine. (B.C Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation photo)
Mt. Milligan Mine and Chu Cho Environmental receive mine reclamation award