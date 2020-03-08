Signage for Tim Hortons is seen outside a Tim Hortons restaurant in Toronto, Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

Tim Hortons will scrap part of its annual Roll Up The Rim contest this year as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Canada.

In a Saturday news release, the company said it will nix the contest cups, which players could roll up the rim of to reveal a prize.

“Tim Hortons does not believe it’s the right time for team members in our restaurants to collect rolled up tabs that have been in people’s mouths during this current public health environment,” the company said.

The company said $16 million prizes can still be won digitally, while another $14 million will be available to customers in stores, even if they are not playing.

Drink prizes will be given away in stores at random while bigger prizes like cars, TVs and reward miles will be handed out through the online portion of Roll Up The Rim.

The move comes as Canada records 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the majority in Ontario with 28 and B.C. with 27. In B.C., health officials say they’ve seen their first case of community transmission, along with an outbreak at a North Vancouver care home.

READ MORE: 6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaCoronavirusTim Hortons

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

Just Posted

Province authorized more RCMP officers be deployed to Wet’suwet’en territory: letter

‘To be clear, no elected official in British Columbia directs police operations,’ Mike Farnworth says

Prince George mounties release list of wanted suspects

Seven out of the ten suspects are considered violent and should not be approached

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Terrace farm hosts second annual meet and greet for farmers in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

The event will be held at Thimbleberry Farm in Terrace on March 7

Indigenous-led land use, reducing annual cut amounts among recommendations from conservation group

SkeenaWild’s report looks at how northwest B.C. can sustainably develop its forestry sector

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

At least 57 people in Canada have COVID-19

Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: MMIWG commissioner

A commissioner wonders if Indigenous women feel any safer with threats levelled during recent anti-pipeline protests

Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito’s LA Galaxy home debut

Vancouver scores in 74th minute for 1-0 victory

‘Never expected this’: Okanagan contestant among finalists for Inked Magazine Cover Girl

Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000

B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk

Researchers call on B.C. to ditch plan to switch to permanent daylight time

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will wait to see what Washington, Oregon and California go with

B.C. legislature occupiers ate pizza, mocked ‘colonial government’

Pipeline protest leader told supporters false story about Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser

Most Read