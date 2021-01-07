A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)

Time home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

After a week of police work and a family’s plea over social media, a tiny home stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon has been recovered 100 kilometres north of the area, in Lillooet.

The theft happened on Christmas Day from a property near Boston Bar. Thieves used a U-Haul truck to cart away the entire tiny home and its contents, and just about anything else that could be stolen from the property.

After receiving a tip on New Years Eve about a suspect attempting to sell a tiny home to the tipster, police stated that they had recovered upwards of $80,000 worth of stolen property from a Lillooet home.

Boston Bar RCMP connected with neighbouring police detachments to track down the 8’x17’ tiny home. When a person reported that someone had attempted to sell them a tiny home in Lilloett, police were able to act.

A man was taken into custody and released. On Jan. 3, police returned to his property with a search warrant, seizing various items related to the home. A generator reported stolen from Coldstream in the North Okanagan was also recovered.

A 48-year-old Lilloet man faces charges in relation to the theft. His first court appearance is set for March 9 in Lillooet Provincial Court.

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
