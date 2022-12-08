‘Tis the season: Mounties nab speeders, drivers under influence in Fort St. James

FILE – Police are reminding everyone to make plans around designated drivers this holiday season. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Vanderhoof Mounties had a busy Saturday night, marking National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day.

The annual day of awareness is the beginning of the holiday’s season drinking and driving counter attack program by RCMP across the country.

This year, members of the Vanderhoof Detachment and North District British Columbia Highway Patrol teamed up in search of impaired drivers and other offences in the communities of Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Fraser Lake.

In a statement Wednesday (Dec. 7), RCMP reported that four warnings for speeding were given, as well as nine violation tickets for speedy drivers, as well as two tickets for “other moving offences.”

One driver saw their vehicle impounded for excessive speeding and one driving prohibition was given.

Meanwhile, a traffic stop on Highway 16 west of Fraser Lake had Mounties check 25 drivers– none of who were found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police are reminding everyone to make plans around designated drivers this holiday season.

Driving impaired can result in a 30-day vehicle impound, loss of a licence for 90 days, a $500 fine and possibly criminal charges.

impaired drivingRCMP