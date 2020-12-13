The Tl’azt’en Nation is asking for prayers for its members who are sick at home or in hospital due to COVID-19. (Tl’azt’en Nation image)

The Tl’azt’en Nation is asking for prayers for its members who are sick at home or in hospital due to COVID-19. (Tl’azt’en Nation image)

Tl’azt’en Nation continues community lockdown

COVID-19 cases steadily climbing

Tl’azt’en Nation northwest of Fort St. James is warning its on-reserve members to stay home or RCMP will be called.

Despite being sealed from non-residents since Nov. 30 and entering into Dec. 6 community lockdown, the First Nation said the number of positive COVID-19 cases is steadily climbing.

“Exposures to the virus are continuing to happen, including in the office,” read a Dec. 11 release.

All offices have been immediately closed, and members spread across Tache, Binche, Dzitl’ainli and K’uzche are asked to stop visiting or allowing visitors into their homes, which is how the highly contagious virus is spreading.

A team of specialized paramedics was deployed to Fort St. James earlier this week to support local paramedic staff amid a surge in COVID-19 positive cases.

“It’s time to get serious about getting this control,” said Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief Aileen Price, whose community located adjacent to Fort St. James announced a minimum, two-week shutdown Dec. 9.

On Friday, Tl’azt’en Community Health Services said they had received a call from a Tl’azt’en member requesting prayers for her family members on-life support at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia in Prince George.

“Take a moment to say a prayer for our elders,” read a Dec. 11 Facebook post.

We just got a call from a Tl'azt'en Member to pray for her family members that are in UHNBC ICU on life support, which…

Posted by Tl'azt'en Community Health Services on Friday, December 11, 2020

Coronavirus

Most Read