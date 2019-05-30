The fire in northern Alberta. (The Canadian Press)

Tolko’s Athabasca division in Slave Lake, Alberta suspends operations due to wildfire

The province has issued an eight-hour evacuation alert for the town

Tolko’s Athabasca OSB division in Slave Lake, Alberta has temporarily suspended operations as the province has issued an eight-hour evacuation alert for the town.

“All employees, other than those who have been identified as essential to asset protection, have been evacuated and sent home. With the town on an eight-hour evacuation notice, we want people to be prepared in case a mandatory evacuation order is issued,” says Vice President, Strand-based Business, Jim Baskerville. “The safety of our employees and their families is our priority.”

See: Wildfire surges to 230,000, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta

Tolko’s essential employees will now initiate fire suppression activities to protect the mill and will coordinate efforts with the town, the municipal district, and the province as the situation develops.

Baskerville went on to say that Tolko will be communicating with employees through their direct supervisors and via its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TolkoIndustries). He encouraged all employees to follow the Town of Slave Lake Facebook page (www.facebook.com/townslavelake) for the latest information.

See also: Two Mile fire contained, suspected to be human caused

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family of woman who died after 1,000 days in solitary furious with Trudeau over bill
Next story
Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

Just Posted

Destination BC dispersing $4 million for collaborative tourism marketing initiatives

Activities such as golf, wine touring, backcountry lodges, camping and more will receive funding through this program

Air quality advisory issued across several parts of B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada forecasts smoky skies for Vanderhoof this week

Gallery — 2019 Madison Poker Ride

It’s been eight years since Madison Scott went missing from Hogsback Lake

Category 2 open fires are now prohibited across the Prince George Fire Centre

The first ban was set on May 8 that covered the Stuart Nechako and Prince George Forest District

Photo Gallery: Kids have a blast during the ‘Fun Run’ organized by David Hoy Elementary School

Elementary school students across school district 91 participated in the event

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Without a technician, this type of cancer treatment is being cut from Haida Gwaii

Patients needing IV chemotherapy will have to travel to Prince Rupert or Terrace as of June 21

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

Most Read