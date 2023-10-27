Top safety tips for Halloween and trick-or-treating

Fort St. James residents near David Hoy Elementary School area go all out for spook fest.(Taylor Hansen photo) Vanderhoof residents from 4th Street are ghoul-ready. (Orlanthia Habsburg/ Omineca Express) Fort St. James residents near David Hoy Elementary School area go all out for spook fest.(Taylor Hansen photo) A house on Sloan Avenue in Prince Rupert is warning intrusion at trick-ore-treater’s own risk. (Thom Barker photo) Fort St. James residents near David Hoy Elementary School area go all out for spook fest. (Taylor Hansen photo) Fort St. James residents near David Hoy Elementary School area go all out for spook fest. (Taylor Hansen photo)

Spook season is here and nothing sets the mood for Halloween better than creative lawn decorations in communities.

A walk through the residential streets of northwest B.C. is a testimony that people will go all out this season to spill monster blood and gooey zombie brains out on their lawns.

While children and adults prepare to go trick or treating this season, here are some safety tips issued by Health Canada to enjoy a stress-free Halloween:

Choose the right costume

Ensure that your children are dressed appropriately for Halloween.

Costumes with flowing skirts, capes or baggy sleeves, costumes that are over-sized, and costume accessories such as beards, wigs, wings and tails, can all be hazardous around candles or other ignition sources.

Choose costumes and accessories that are less likely to catch on fire, such as those made of nylon or heavyweight polyester.

Some costumes may be labelled flame-resistant, but remember, flame-resistant does not mean fire-proof.

Pick brightly coloured costumes that can be clearly seen by motorists. Add reflective tape to the costume to increase visibility.

Use make-up or face paint instead of masks – improperly fitted masks can interfere with your child’s vision or breathing.

Before using face paint or make-up, do a patch test to see if your child is sensitive or allergic to something in the cosmetic. Even products labelled as “hypoallergenic” can still cause allergic reactions.

If you do choose a mask, make sure it fits properly and allows them to see and breathe easily.

Do not use contact lenses that change eye colour or create special effects because they can cause injury to a child’s eyes.

Avoid costumes that are too big or have long dangling pieces that children can trip over.

Ensure that toy weapons and similar accessories are made of soft or flexible material. Hard or rigid costume accessories can cause accidents.

Choose costumes that fit well and can be worn over warm clothing to protect your child against cold and wet weather

Avoid danger when decorating

Stay vigilant for fire hazards and prevent injuries while getting into the spirit of Halloween.

To avoid injuries, let children draw a face or design on the pumpkin and then have an adult carve it.

Candles, jack-o-lanterns, lighters and matches are all fire hazards. Place lighted candles and jack-o-lanterns away from curtains and other flammable objects, and do not leave them unattended. Instead of candles, consider using a small flashlight or battery candle to light your jack-o-lantern.

Keep candles, matches, lighters and other fire hazards in a place that children cannot reach.

Avoid using Halloween candles with multiple wicks. They can produce a large flame with intense heat that can ignite nearby materials like curtains and window sills.

Check indoor and outdoor decorative lights for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires or loose connections. Do not overload extension cords.

Make sure the lights are certified by a recognized organization like the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or the Underwriters’ Laboratory of Canada (ULC).

Stay secure while trick or treating

Keep your children safe by teaching them to stay visible and to be aware of their surroundings.

Go trick or treating with your children each year until they are old enough to go with a friend.

Give each child a flashlight to carry, to make them more visible to motorists and others.

Tell your children to stay in well-lit areas and only visit homes that have their outside lights turned on. Make sure they know never to go inside homes or cars.

Teach your children to be careful when crossing the street. Make sure they look both ways and only cross when no cars are coming. Cross streets at the corner, and never cross between parked cars.

Be cautious with candy and toys