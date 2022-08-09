A Save Old Growth supporter sits atop the Victoria visitor centre Aug. 9 in a protest against old-growth logging in B.C. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

A Save Old Growth supporter sits atop the Victoria visitor centre Aug. 9 in a protest against old-growth logging in B.C. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Topless demonstrator perches on B.C. rooftop to expose need for ‘dramatic change’

Save Old Growth supporter launches downtown Victoria protest to end all old-growth logging

A demonstrator against old-growth logging has positioned themselves on the roof of Victoria’s visitor centre and draped signs over the harbourfront tourism hub.

The Save Old Growth supporter has stickers with the group’s name over their breasts and also has “961 days left” written on their torso. Save Old Growth has gained notoriety for its traffic-halting demonstrations this year as its members call on B.C. to end to all old-growth forest logging within its borders.

The group’s Twitter account said the individual, referred to as Ever, said “my actions may seem dramatic but we need dramatic change now for a livable future tomorrow.”

More to come.

READ: Save Old Growth resumes B.C. traffic disruptions with Vancouver blockade

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

forestryVictoria

Previous story
Cloverdale senior hit by tag-teaming scammers, defrauding her of $15,000
Next story
British Columbians all over are feeling the pinch as rent prices jump in July

Just Posted

Grammy Award-winner Alex Cuba and his son Owen chat with Facundo Gastiazoro in front of the artist’s in-progress mural of Cuba on the side of the Warehouse One building. (Grant Harris photo)
Alex Cuba to receive an honorary doctorate degree from Ontario university

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an arrest in Burns Lake that left one woman with a broken leg. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police watchdog investigating arrest that left Burns Lake woman with broken leg

Uniformed RCMP officers established a perimeter early this morning in Terrace while the police force’s Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant. (Staff photo)
Officers from Emergency Response Team descend upon Terrace house

Fort Telkwa was the site of a fatal accident August 4. (Deb Meissner photo)
Excavator tumbles into Bulkley River killing operator