Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Who tows the tow truck?

That question was answered in Terrace following a street racing incident the evening of Aug. 25.

A member of the RCMP’s Integrated Road Safety Unit based in Terrace spotted two vehicles street racing eastbound on Hwy 16, from the intersection of Kalum St. to the roundabout at approximately 8 p.m., according to a Terrace RCMP press release. The vehicles were traveling over 90 km/h in a 50km/h zone and at one point nearly collided with a transport truck.

The RCMP member pulled the vehicles over, ticketed the drivers, and called a tow truck to impound the vehicles for seven days.

As the tow truck driver arrived, the RCMP member noticed that the tow truck driver appeared to be impaired. The RCMP member ordered the tow truck driver to take a breathalyzer test, which gave a result of ‘fail.’ The tow truck driver was handed a 90 day driving prohibition, and the RCMP member ordered the tow truck to be impounded for 30 days. Another tow truck company sent a tow truck to tow the tow truck.

“BC RCMP Traffic Services reminds all motorists to drive defensively, obey speed limits, wear seatbelts, drive sober and distraction-free every time you get behind the wheel,” the press release said.


jake.wray@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Just Posted

SD91’s back-to-school plan is approved: Here’s what to expect

Hand hygiene, learning groups and screening, among the many new protocols to be implemented

Cops for Cancer set to roll through northern B.C.

This year’s ride will have three routes converging on Prince George, Sept. 18

Stuart Lake Recycling Co-op in Fort St. James has been incorporated

Kat Solrstad is the community builder for the month.

SD 91 to submit a back-to-school plan to the Ministry of Education

Will run buses following ministry guidelines

North Coast First Nations call for B.C. border crackdown amidst increased tourism

Request from seven Tsimshian elected leaders comes as sport fishing sector races to recover season

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

Most Read