A pickup truck narrowly avoided a head on collision thanks to the quick reaction of a transport truck driver, who steered off Highway 3 near Galloway. Screenshot from Elk Valley RCMP video.

Transport truck ditches to avoid near head-on collision on Highway 3

A pickup truck narrowly avoided a head on collision thanks to the quick reaction of a transport truck driver in a harrowing dash-cam video posted by Elk Valley RCMP.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (Aug. 30th) as the dash-cam video shows the driver of the transport truck swerving off a stretch of Highway 3 near Galloway to avoid a pickup truck that had crossed the centre line travelling in the opposite direction.

Police say the transport driver’s quick action likely saved the life of the pickup driver.

The pickup truck did not stop and was not identified.

Elk Valley RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the detachment at 250-425-6233.

trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Sign up for the Cranbrook Townsman’s newsletter here to have local stories delivered straight to your inbox every morning.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Government scientists can’t explain dead fish on Kootenay Lake shores
Next story
Air Canada grounding multiple Calgary flights, cites pilot shortage

Just Posted

Residents stroll past a tent displaying an array of vibrant artworks at the Artists in the Park event on Aug. 12, hosted by the Terrace Art Gallery during the Riverboat Days festival, taking in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artists. (Submitted photo)
ROUNDUP: 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days celebrates another successful year

Terrace Restorative Justice Program Director Alex Blum-Walker stands outside the Volunteer Terrace office, which also serves as the home for the Terrace Restorative Justice program, on Aug. 18. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace Restorative Justice inks pivotal agreement with B.C. Crown counsel

John Brown Creek wildfire. (Emily Myerscough photo)
Evacuation alert issued for Witset wildfire

(Ruth Lloyd photo/Caledonia Courier )
Music on the Mountain festival concludes on a high note in Fort St. James