UPDATE: Three killed in train derailment near Alberta border

The incident occured east of Trail, B.C. early this morning

Three crew members died when a train derailed near the Alberta border early this morning.

At around 1 a.m. the westbound freight train east of Trail derailed and the three crew members on board were fatally injured.

“Our condolences and prayers go out to their families, friends and colleagues,” CP Rail said in an email statement. “A full investigation will take place to determine the cause of this incident.”

There was no threat to public safety and no dangerous goods were involved.

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to investigate the incident.

The Review has also reached out to CP Rail for more information.

Check back here for updates as more information becomes available.

 

The site of the incident is not yet confirmed, but it is near Trail. (Google maps)

