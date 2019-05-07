(Black Press Media files)

Trial of Canadian man charged with child porn over sex doll to hear closing arguments

Harrisson testified Monday that he did not intend to have sex with the doll

Closing arguments are expected today in the trial of a St. John’s man facing child pornography charges over a child-sized sex doll intercepted by the Canada Border Services Agency.

The complicated case has been working its way through court for years, raising the issue of what constitutes child pornography if no real child was involved.

Fifty-four-year-old Kenneth Harrisson faces charges of possessing child pornography, mailing obscene matter, and two charges under the federal Customs Act of smuggling and possession of prohibited goods.

Harrisson testified Monday that he did not intend to have sex with the doll and that he had ordered it for companionship to replace his son, who died as an infant.

He ordered the doll from Japan in 2013 and it was intercepted on its way to his St. John’s home.

READ MORE: New B.C. sex doll brothel only a ‘novelty,’ prof says

READ MORE: Be wary of robot emotions; ‘simulated love is never love’

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pressured over press rights, Myanmar frees Reuters reporters
Next story
Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Just Posted

Northwest plane-crash victim remembered as selfless member of community

Three people killed and one airlifted to hospital after a Cessna crashed north of Smithers on May 4

Photo Gallery: Wild Goose Chase Run in Vanderhoof a success, says organizer

Three records were broken in the 3.5 km and 8 km categories

Fort St. James coach receives community coach of the year award

Izzy Wallick has been coaching athletes for the past 28-years

Photos: Nechako Valley Historical Society book launch a success

As the river flows - Stories of life along the Nechako is filled with local stories going back to the 1900s

Fort St. James Fire Chief concerned about suspicious fires in the District

Firefighters responded to 10 calls in April alone which is an unusually high number: Steven DeRousie

‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP

Paul Manly will join Elizabeth May in the House of Commons, doubling the Green caucus

Family of Ethiopian Airlines crash victim describe passionate B.C. environmentalist

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Recent airline crashes run against trend toward safer flying

In the U.S., no airline passengers were killed in accidents from 2009 until April 2018

As child benefits climb, feds look to get payments in to families missing out

Canada Child benefit increase will miss just over one-fifth of Indigenous families living on reserves

Provincial plan needed to address rural homeless camps: regional district

An encampment at Borden Creek dismantled last summer but regional district was not consulted

B.C. unions expect membership gains from labour code changes

NDP government still considering response to ‘gig economy’ trend

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

UPDATE: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Most Read