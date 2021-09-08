Trial set for suspect charged with manslaughter in 2018 shooting near Fort St. James

10-day trial scheduled next year for Martha Joseph

A woman accused in a shooting that left one dead near Fort St. James will be going to trial on manslaughter.

Martha Joseph, 38, of Yekooche is scheduled to appear in Supreme Court in Prince George next year.

The judge alone, 10-day trial will begin Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

Joseph was arrested by members of the BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit and Fort St. James RCMP, who executed an arrest warrant on Jan. 12, 2021.

More than three years ago, RCMP had received a report of a shooting at Yekooche located approximately 85 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James.

On Thursday, June 21, 2018, responding officers located 39-year-old Shauna Sam of Nak’azdli deceased from a gunshot wound.

Joseph had made her first court appearance earlier this year.



