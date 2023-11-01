West Shore RCMP urged parents to check Halloween candy after medication was believed to have been inadvertently handed out Oct. 31 in Colwood. The medication was found inside the home on Nov. 1. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP urged parents to check Halloween candy after medication was believed to have been inadvertently handed out Oct. 31 in Colwood. The medication was found inside the home on Nov. 1. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

UPDATE: Missing medication found in Greater Victoria home, not Halloween candy

Elderly resident called Greater Victoria area police when they realized the medication was missing

Medication believed to have been accidentally given out to trick-or-treaters in a Greater Victoria suburb has been found in another area of the home.

West Shore RCMP issued a release Halloween night after a resident in their 80s contacted the department. The senior thought they had mistakenly given out at least four yellow containers containing Apo-levocarb (medication used to treat Parkinson’s disease) as it was near the candy bowl.

At approximately noon on Nov. 1, West Shore RCMP confirmed the medication had been found within another area of the Colwood home and was not inadvertently handed out to trick-or-treaters.

“We thank the public for their understanding. This was a concerning situation where we notified the public due to the initial belief the medication had been handed out mistakenly during Halloween,” said West Shore RCMP’s Cpl. Nancy Saggar, in an updated statement.

READ ALSO: Tonka trucks treasured for new generation at Langford home

Breaking NewsWest Shore

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nearly 6 people died per day from unregulated drugs in September: B.C. coroner
Next story
UPDATED: B.C. rejects experts call for non-prescription access to safer drug supply

Just Posted

A photo of Chelsey Quaw released by the RCMP on Oct. 12. (RCMP photo)
Mother of missing Vanderhoof woman says she would never just take off

Chelsey Quaw (Heron) has been missing from Saik’uz First Nation since Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo submitted)
First Nation on Hwy 16 calls for action on 2 missing members

Junior firefighters with the Fort St. James Volunteer Fire Department stand on the shores of Stuart Lake with a fire truck. Aaron McVey, Gabe Ouellete, Carson Wenger, JT Hayter, and Wyatt Olesiuk are all junior members of the department and area also members of the Fort St. James Falcons soccer team. (Photo submitted)
Fort St. James Volunteer Fire Department celebrates junior members

UNBC nursing student Kassandra Harrison takes Nicolas Entzminger’s blood pressure during a past Fit Fair at the College of New Caledonia Quesnel Campus. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer file photo)
Northern B.C.’s family nurse practitioner teaching gets UNBC boost