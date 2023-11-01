UPDATE: Missing medication found in Greater Victoria home, not Halloween candy

West Shore RCMP urged parents to check Halloween candy after medication was believed to have been inadvertently handed out Oct. 31 in Colwood. The medication was found inside the home on Nov. 1. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Medication believed to have been accidentally given out to trick-or-treaters in a Greater Victoria suburb has been found in another area of the home.

West Shore RCMP issued a release Halloween night after a resident in their 80s contacted the department. The senior thought they had mistakenly given out at least four yellow containers containing Apo-levocarb (medication used to treat Parkinson’s disease) as it was near the candy bowl.

At approximately noon on Nov. 1, West Shore RCMP confirmed the medication had been found within another area of the Colwood home and was not inadvertently handed out to trick-or-treaters.

“We thank the public for their understanding. This was a concerning situation where we notified the public due to the initial belief the medication had been handed out mistakenly during Halloween,” said West Shore RCMP’s Cpl. Nancy Saggar, in an updated statement.

Breaking NewsWest Shore