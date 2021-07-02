Trudeau gets Moderna vaccine, following 1st dose of AstraZeneca

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
The Trudeaus got their first doses in late April and received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. His second dose was Moderna, according to his office.
Trudeau has said vaccinations are a path out of the pandemic and praised Canadians in his Canada Day message for getting their shots to help life return to normal.
As Trudeau was making the comments at a farmers market in the national capital, a rally was taking place in front of the Supreme Court of Canada building questioning the pandemic, masks and vaccines.
Vaccines are our path to better days – so make sure you get your second dose when you can. I got mine today, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the health care workers who’ve made this all possible. Find out when, where, and how you can get yours: https://t.co/Oei5tvVBlx pic.twitter.com/5Qf2CFbmcw
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 2, 2021
The Canadian Press
