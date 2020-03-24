Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

Canadians could see harsher measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 throughout the country if they do not follow the guidelines already in place.

That was the message from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday (March 24) morning, as he gave his now-daily update from the steps of Rideau Cottage.

“The duration of this crisis will be determined by the decisions we make right now. If you want things to go back to normal, do your part. Stay home,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau unveiled an unprecedented $82-billion financial aid package last week, which involved waiving the one-week waiting period for EI and creating a similar benefit for people who did not qualify for EI but were negatively affected by COVID-19.

Parliament is set to debate emergency spending and government powers on Tuesday.

Trudeau said the federal Emergencies Act, which would give sweeping new powers to his government, wasn’t necessary yet. He said premiers, with whom he spoke on Monday, said they didn’t believe there was a need for it yet.

As of Tuesday, there are more than 2,100 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 25 deaths. Thirteen of those deaths are in B.C.

Chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam said nearly 120,000 people have been tested.

READ MORE: Trudeau announces new flights to Peru, Americas to repatriate stranded Canadians

READ MORE: Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

READ MORE: B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No immediate plans to use cell phone tracking in COVID-19 fight: Trudeau

Just Posted

Co-op model for ICI recycling being approached in Fort St. James

COVID-19 has brought uncertainty to the project

Teachers to return to school after spring-break, to work on distance education methods

SD91 superintendent Manu Madhok, gave an update to the Omineca Express on March 22.

Resources for businesses and workers dealing with COVID-19 layoffs and closures

Here is a list of resources to navigate the system during the global pandemic.

COVID-19 Relief Fund initiated by northern B.C. charity organization

“Even in these uncertain times, no one is powerless to make a difference,” says United Way of Northern BC.

Column: Let’s do our part

By John Rustad, MLA Nechako Lakes I hope you are doing well,… Continue reading

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

No immediate plans to use cell phone tracking in COVID-19 fight: Trudeau

Prime minister said that all options are on the table to keep Canadians safe during exceptional times

Parks Canada to close access to trails

The agency is urging people to stay at home; will close parking lots at midnight

National coronavirus update, March 24: Parliament suspends emergency session

Coronavirus news from around Canada, updated at 10 a.m.

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

Construction company shuts down all job sites, says new B.C. guidelines are ‘too little, too late’

‘The time has come for us to lay down our tools and stay at home,’ according to Algra Bros

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Fine Canadians for ignoring COVID-19 orders or face consequences: doctor

Vancouver city council voted unanimously Monday to permit fines as high as $50,000

Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021

The IOC said the games will be held ‘not later than summer 2021’

Most Read