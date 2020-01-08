Rescue workers carry items retrieved from the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane with more than 170 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Trudeau pledges Canadian support to investigation of Iran plane crash

Ukrainian authorities say 63 Canadians were killed in the crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will work with its international partners to thoroughly investigate the cause of the plane crash in Iran that killed 63 Canadians.

Trudeau says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Transport Minister Marc Garneau are reaching out to their international counterparts.

Garneau said on Twitter that Canada would offer technical assistance in the crash investigation.

Trudeau is also offering his condolences to the loved ones of those who died.

The Canadians were among the 176 people killed when a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, Iranian and Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

Ukrainian authorities initially said it appeared mechanical failure was to blame, but later walked that back, saying nothing had been ruled out.

READ MORE: Ukrainian airlines crash near Tehran kills 63 Canadians; 176 dead

READ MORE: Iran retaliates with missiles in 'slap' at US bases in Iraq

The Canadian Press

Ukrainian airlines crash near Tehran kills 63 Canadians; 176 dead
Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

