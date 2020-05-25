Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (The Canadian Press)

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

The federal government will work with the provinces to make 10 days of paid sick for all working Canadians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday (May 25).

He said conversations with B.C. Premier John Horgan about a second wave of COVID-19 or flue season in the fall spurred on action. Trudeau also said he’s spoken to federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who has made support for paid sick leave a requirement for his party’s support.

Speaking from the steps of Rideau Cottage Monday, Trudeau said paid sick leave would be important in preventing a second wave. No workers should have to choose between staying home when sick and paying the bills, he noted.

“We do not want to see a resurgence of the virus,” Trudeau said.

“Nobody should have have to choose between staying home with COVID-19 symptoms or being able to afford rent or groceries.”

He said “other mechanisms” will considered for the longer term, even after the current pandemic ends.

READ MORE: NDP makes support for suspending Commons contingent on permanent sick leave

READ MORE: A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

