Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau as he places a wreath at the National War Memorial during the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia

PM to fly to Cambodia Thursday to attend meeting with countries from across Southeast Asia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to miss Friday’s national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa.

He will instead fly to Cambodia late Thursday to attend the ASEAN summit, which involves countries from across Southeast Asia.

The summit, which is scheduled to start on Saturday, is the first of four international meetings that Trudeau will attend over a 10-day period.

Senior government officials confirmed his expected absence during a briefing about the coming trip, which was provided to media on the condition they not be named.

The prime minister met with serving military personnel and veterans in New Brunswick earlier this week, where he also paid his respects to those who died in service to Canada.

Trudeau was also absent from the national Remembrance Day ceremony in 2018 because he was attending an international gathering of world leaders in France marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

