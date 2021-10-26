Trudeau unveils larger cabinet with nine new faces

New roster adds up to 39 ministers, including Trudeau, two more than previous cabinet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is swearing in his new cabinet, a slightly larger lineup that adds nine new faces, drops three and moves most other senior ministers to new posts.

In one of the biggest moves, Harjit Sajjan, heavily criticized for his handling of sexual misconduct allegations in Canada’s military, is leaving the defence portfolio to take up a new post in international development.

Anita Anand, after leading the campaign to procure vaccines during the pandemic as public services and procurement minister, will take over at National Defence, only the second woman to head that post.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault is taking over environment from Jonathan Wilkinson, who is moving to natural resources.

Three ministers have been dropped from cabinet altogether: Marc Garneau, who has been replaced as foreign affairs minister by Melanie Joly Bardish Chagger, who had been diversity and inclusion minister, and Jim Carr, who had been serving as Trudeau’s special representative for the Prairies after being diagnosed with cancer.

Among the new faces at the cabinet table are former broadcaster and Toronto MP Marci Ien, Nova Scotia MP Sean Fraser, Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault and Quebec MP and former union leader Pascale St-Onge.

Only 10 ministers in Trudeau’s last cabinet are staying put, including Justice Minister David Lametti and Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough.

The new roster adds up to 39 ministers, including Trudeau — two more than his last cabinet.

— The Canadian Press

