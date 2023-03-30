FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee had asked for six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses, from 2015 to 2020. The court’s order Tuesday, Nov. 22 leaves no legal obstacle in the way. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee had asked for six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses, from 2015 to 2020. The court’s order Tuesday, Nov. 22 leaves no legal obstacle in the way. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Trump indicted, becomes 1st ex-president charged with crime: lawyer

Latest legal battle to likely impact Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024

A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he’s been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

It becomes the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, told The Associated Press he had been told that a grand jury that had been meeting for months voted to indict Trump. The specific charges were not immediately made public.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has attacked the investigation, was expected to surrender to authorities next week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss a matter that remained under seal.

The grand jury indictment of Trump, 76, is an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings. It is likely to galvanize critics who say Trump lied and cheated his way to the top and embolden supporters who feel the Republican is being unfairly targeted by a Democratic prosecutor.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsDonald Trump

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Florida aquarium returning Lolita the orca to the Salish Sea after 53 years in tank
Next story
FRAUD IN B.C.: Millions vanished from roadbuilder at centre of lengthy fraud investigation

Just Posted

RCMP arrive at the 44.5 kilometre point of the Morice West Forest Service Road on March 29 to execute a warrant obtained following an incident in which a Coastal GasLink worker was allegedly swarmed by a group of masked individuals on March 26. (Yintah Access video screen capture)
5 people arrested as police investigate alleged swarming of Coastal GasLink worker

Improvements to the Skeena Bioenergy pellet plant are part of a three-year plan to return it and next-door Skeena Sawmills sawmill back to profitability. (Staff photo)
Terrace backs bid for Skeena Sawmills provincial aid package

Much of northwestern is under an Environment Canada-issued dust advisory. The weather agency says the advisory will remain in effect until further notice. (Black Press Media file photo)
Dust advisory issued for northwestern B.C.

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad has officially thrown in his hat for the leadership of Conservative Party of British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Proudly pro-freedom’ MLA John Rustad officially wants to lead BC Conservatives