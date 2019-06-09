Trump still hangs tariff threat over Mexico despite deal

Trump has defended the deal reached Friday with Mexico to avert a 5% tariff on all Mexican goods

President Donald Trump says he may renew his tariff threat against Mexico if the U.S. ally doesn’t co-operate on border issues.

Trump says in a series of tweets Sunday that, “if for some unknown reason” such co-operation fails, “we can always go back to our previous, very profitable, position of Tariffs.” He says he doesn’t believe that’ll be necessary.

Trump has defended the deal reached Friday with Mexico to avert a 5% tariff on all Mexican goods that was to take effect Monday. It was announced with much fanfare but includes few new solutions to quickly stem the surge of migrants entering the U.S.

He insists it includes changes his and other administrations had pushed for, “but were not able to get them, or get them in full” until now.

READ ALSO: Mexican avocado growers expect US consumers to bear tariffs

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says
Next story
Russia accused of ‘backsliding’ on doping reforms in track

Just Posted

Fire bans lifted in the Prince George Fire Centre

Category 2 and 3 fires are now permitted effective June 7

Northwest fire bans to be lifted Friday

All campfires, Category 2 and 3 fires will be allowed

High school student organizes cultural event to boost awareness about indigenous traditions

Jacob Bird is a grade 11 student at Fort St. James Secondary School

New hockey breakfast club led by former BCHL player being set up in Vanderhoof

The idea is to get pond hockey back in the rink says David Simoes

Destination BC dispersing $4 million for collaborative tourism marketing initiatives

Activities such as golf, wine touring, backcountry lodges, camping and more will receive funding through this program

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Canadian general says Islamic State defeated but ideology ‘alive and well’

The Iraqi government has been criticized for failing to provide basic services such as water and electricity to its citizens

B.C. VIEWS: Urban environmental ‘emergency’ routine wears thin

Forests, killer whales stubbornly defy predictions they are dying out

Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says

Data may be kept and used to support authorized defence intelligence operations

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Most Read