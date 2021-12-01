In this Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 photo, baby turkeys stand in a poultry barn at Smotherman Farms near Waco, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LM Otero

In this Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 photo, baby turkeys stand in a poultry barn at Smotherman Farms near Waco, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LM Otero

Turkeys killed in flooding tumble out of truck, block traffic in Whistler,

Birds already dead, believed to have come from flood zones in the Lower Mainland

Traffic slowed on the Sea-to-Sky Highway after RCMP say about 100 dead turkeys spilled onto the road.

Staff Sgt. Sascha Banks says in an email officers received a report Tuesday of a hazardous item on the highway that runs through Whistler, B.C.

Upon arrival, Banks says there appeared to be dead turkeys on the road that had fallen from a transport truck.

Banks says the birds were already dead before the incident and it’s believed they came from flood zones in the Lower Mainland where thousands of animals died on flooded farms.

The email says the driver has spoken with police.

The highway was reopened to traffic shortly after the incident was reported with cleanup help from a highway maintenance company and municipal workers.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Turkeys expected to be pricier, harder to find this Christmas

Previous story
B.C. calls on retired medical staff to help with COVID-19 vaccinations
Next story
RCMP release sketch to help identify remains found near Merritt in 2019

Just Posted

Lucie Fletcher, 5, looks towards her mother Dr. Daniele Behn Smith as registered nurse Erin Thorpe applies the first dose of Pfizer’s pediatric immunization at the University Heights clinic in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, November 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Northern, Interior kids will wait until tomorrow for storm-delayed COVID vaccines

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 16, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Bars to close across Northern Health region as COVID-19 rules expand

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)
Resistance activities continue on Houston pipeline construction site, police make 2 more arrests

The first ever fully net-zero home built in northern B.C. was built in Fort St. James. The town has become something of a leader in energy-efficient homes thanks to Northern Homecraft, a Vanderhoof company. (Photo Northern Homecraft)
Fort St. James homeowners leading the way with energy efficient homes