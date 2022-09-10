The next civic election takes place on Oct. 15. (File photo)

Two candidates for mayor, six for council

Only three current council members running again in Fort St. James

A total of eight candidates have submitted their nomination packages to be run for mayor and the four councillor positions of Fort St. James council.

At the close of nominations, 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, there were two contenders for mayor. Incumbent mayor Bob Motion is running against Martin Elphee, who has also filed for mayor.

Only two of the current councillors, Jennifer Howell and Brad Miller, filed their papers to run again. They are joined by Corbett Boschman, Judith Friesen, Brenda Gouglas and Kris Nielsen in the race for four seats on the council.

This is a preliminary list. The next important date is Sept. 16 at 4 p.m., the deadline for candidates to change their minds and withdraw.

General local elections in B.C. are held every four years on the third Saturday in October. The next general local elections will be held on Oct. 15, 2022

