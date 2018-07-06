Two Fort St. James residents charged after stolen property recovered

According to a news release issued by the Prince George RCMP, two Fort St. James residents — along with a third female from Quesnel — have been charged after stolen property has been recovered.

During the late evening of June 15 and into the early hours of June 16, the Prince George RCMP located and arrested the three aforementioned individuals as part of an on-going theft related investigation.

According to the news release, the arrests were made along a forest service road and a nearby makeshift campsite just south of Bear Lake, British Columbia.

Investigators then seized numerous miscellaneous items — multiple tires, a generator and a canoe — that were known to be stolen from a variety of locations, which include Chief lake Road and Pine Street in the Prince George area, as well as Wells, B.C.

Several other items that were believed to be stolen were also seized, per the Prince George RCMP. They include a pressure washer, air compressor and a brush saw. Investigators are currently looking to identify the owners of the items.

33-year-old Fort St. James resident Devon Andrew Jacobs recently relocated to the Prince George area and has been charged with four counts of theft under $5000, two counts of driving while disqualified and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 by the BC Prosecution Service.

Likewise, 33-year-old Fort St. James resident Jamie Curtis Williamson who also recently relocated to the Prince George are has been charged by the BC Prosecution Service with possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and uttering threats.

The third accomplice, 18-year-old Naomi Lynn Mullen from Quesnel has also been charged with theft under $5000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Per information provided in the news release, Jacobs was remanded and appeared in court on June 26, while the others were released for court at later dates.

