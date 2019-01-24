The view from the Stoke Chair at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Revelstoke Review)

Two skiers caught in avalanche near Revelstoke

Both sustained non life threatening injuries while venturing out of bounds at the resort

  • Jan. 24, 2019 2:44 p.m.
  • News

This morning Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to a call from two skiers who had been involved in an avalanche in an out of bounds area on Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

The skiers called the RCMP who notified Search and Rescue, said a news release from the RCMP.

Search and rescue air lifted the skiers to Queen Victoria Hospital. They both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP recommend that all back country users carry the proper supplies for their activity, including preparations for overnight stays.

Emergency equipment such as avalanche beacons, probes and shovels are essential. Furthermore, taking Avalanche Safety Training Level 1 is a wise investment in time and money to make these ventures safe and enjoyable.

All recreational users are encouraged to access Avalanche Canada and the Canadian Avalanche Association’s website to update themselves on current avalanche conditions int he area they are planning to travel to.

Previous story
Native American activist says he forgives boys in videos
Next story
Leash your cat or face a $150 fine in Victoria

Just Posted

LNG Canada support far outweighs protests, CEO says

Andy Calitz vows completion on schedule at B.C. Natural Resource Forum

B.C. chiefs show solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Chiefs from around B.C. outside the Coastal GasLink pipeline route in Smithers show support.

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

College of New Caledonia wants public’s input on budget

A public consultation will be held Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at Vanderhoof Campus

McCallum says he ‘misspoke’ on Huawei executive’s extradition case

Comment came just hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly defended him in the face of Conservatives demands to fire him

B.C. loggers brace for changes in century-old log export policy

Contractor regulations shifting to stabilize struggling industry

Lax Kw’alaams prepare to lead All Native opening ceremonies

More than 100 dancers from across northwest B.C. ready for the diamond anniversary

NFL says concussions down 29 per cent in regular season

Of the 538 evaluations for concussions, the league says, 75 per cent ultimately showed no concussions

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Two skiers caught in avalanche near Revelstoke

Both sustained non life threatening injuries while venturing out of bounds at the resort

UPDATE: Kamloops shootings linked to organize crime

Mounties say two men are dead and a homicide investigation is underway

Naked snow sculptures appear on streets of B.C. city

Warning: Naked body art in article

Downward trend and uncertain economic forecast for forestry, says NDIT report

Reduced timber supply could mean ‘further job loss and community impacts in the coming years’

Most Read