Two weeks remaining for Black Press’ Career Fair

Below are brief description about the employers who will be present at the Fair to be held in Prince George on Oct. 10

Black Press’ Extreme Education Fair is coming up in less than two weeks and there is a job there for everyone.

Over 20 employers are participating at the fair including ICBC, Canadian National Railway Company, BC Assessment, Community Living BC and more.

The career fair is being held on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Hart Community Centre located at 4900 Austin Road West in Prince George. Check out the Facebook page titled Extreme Education & Career Fair for more details about the event.

To know a little more about the employers and educational institutions, keep reading ahead.

Canadian Vocational Training Centre

The centre is a designated private training institution operating primarily in B.C. A 2018 graduate Veronica MacFarlane said she lacked confidence when she first started her education at the vocational training centre.

“I lacked confidence in myself and therefore did not believe I could succeed, but that did not last long! The staff at CVTC helped me build myself into a person I never thought I would be,” MacFarlane writes in her testimonial.

Educational opportunities available at the institution are — employability skills training in areas such as communication, numeracy and computer literacy; Training in the fields of hospitality, business, book-keeping and warehousing; Opportunities to gain certification in things like TDG, WHMIS, WorldHost, Microsoft Office Specialist, Forklift training and more.

Visit vocationaltrainingcentre.com to know more about the other programs offered.

Futurpreneur Canada

Do you want to start your own business but are overwhelmed and need some mentoring to start your project?

This Richmond based company has been fueling entrepreneurial passions of Canada’s young enterprises for two decades. They are the only national, non-profit organization that provides financing, mentoring and support tools to aspiring business owners aged 18-39.

Futurpreneur’s mentoring program is internationally recognized and hand matches young entrepreneurs with a business expert from a network of more than 3,000 volunteers.

To know more about what they do, visit futurpreneur.ca.

Dengarry Professional Services Ltd.

This Quensel based private company is funded by Community Living BC and commenced services in 1987 to provide residential services to adults with intellectual disabilities.

Dengarry has multiple jobs available in their Prince George, Quesnel, Smithers, Burns Lake and other communities in which they operate.

“Dengarry believes in the inherent worth of people. We recognize that each person, whether they are someone we serve, an employee, or member of the community, have their own set of strengths, needs, wants and worries. Each individual is unique unto himself or herself and Dengarry tailors its services accordingly, ” as per their philosophy and objectives.

Gitxsan Development Corporation

Gitxsan Development Corporation’s mission is to create profitable, sustainable economic development that leads to job creation and training opportunities, ultimately creating economic resilience for the Gitxsan people.

They have multiple job openings currently, with some including — a construction intern, carpenter assistant, environmental technician amongst others. For a full list of job opportunities, visit gitxsanbusiness.com.

The Gitxsan Development Corporation work along safety, transportation, forestry, environment and energy.

Milieu Family Services Inc.

The Surrey based company provides support to adults with disabilities. They foster inclusive community connections, skill development, and the creation of strong personal networks. Some of the services provided by them are — Employment – competitive, community-based work; Community inclusion – day support; Outreach; Home living.

The organization is hiring for a residential manager in the Lower Mainland, a registered nurse in Campbell River, community support worker in Courtenay, community support worker in Aldergrove and Port Coquitlam. They have more position available which can be found at milieu.ca.

Remcan Projects LP

Remcan is a full service national railway contractor focused on delivering high quality, innovative and safety-first services to track owners and operators.

They are hiring a Railway Heavy Equipment Operator in Eastern Canada, a Railway Labourer, a Fleet-Clerk and a Mobile Heavy Duty Mechanic. Find the job list on remcanprojects.com.

Summit Trailer LTD.

As the name suggests, this company deals in trailers and are located in Edmonton, Prince George and Penticton.

They have multiple jobs available in both Penticton and Edmonton including positions for a service writer, trailer technician, commercial transportation mechanic, truck and trailer technician and welder/fabricatior. The company provides competitive wages, a great working atmosphere, group benefits, paid vacation and opportunities for advancement in your career.

List of jobs are available at summittrailer.ca.

Good Samaritan CA

The Good Samaritan Society (GSS) and Good Samaritan Canada are leading faith-based, not-for-profit, registered charities in Western Canada that provide quality accommodations, health, and community care services and programs to aging individuals in need.

They have multiple jobs and volunteer positions available which can be accessed at gss.org/careers.

Keis Trucking

Keis Trucking is a family owned and operated truck transportation company that has operated in Quesnel area for over 30 years. With the help of their dedicated and skilled operators, mechanics and office staff, they are able to offer a fleet of trucks to servce local industry and commercial customers.

Their services include — logging trucks, dump trucks, live floor chip trucks, container service and more.

They have a job opening for a certified heavy duty mechanic and more information is available at keistrucking.ca.

BC Assessment

The British Columbia Assessment Authority is a publicly owned Crown Corporation in the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

They maintain real property assessments through British Columbia in addition to providing real property information.

The BC Assessment Authority has multiple jobs available including technical analyst and website content coordinator amongst others. Job opportunities are available at bcassessment.ca/careers.

BC Corrections

Want to make a difference? As correctional professionals, BC Corrections provides safe and secure custody of inmates and deliver programs that promote public safety and reduce re-offending.

For careers in BC correction visit www2.gov.bc.ca.

Centre for Arts and Technology

With campuses in Surrey and Kelowna, the centre of arts and technology is not your typical community college or university. They are hiring for a digital photography instructor, lead instructor for interior design and a lot more. Visit digitalartschool.com to view current employment opportunities.

Canadian National Railway Company

Ever wanted to work for the Canadian National Railways? Here is your chance. They are hiring for over a 100 positions across the country. Information about the jobs are available at the Canadian National Railway Company website.

Community Living BC

CLBC, a crown corporation, works with individuals, families, service providers, community and government partners to help people have lives filled with possibilities in welcoming communities.

They have jobs available in Campbell River, Vancouver, Abbotsford, Castlegar, Campbell River and Coquitlam. For more details visit communitylivingbc.ca.

ICBC

From IT to Insurance, you’re sure to find a role to challenge yourself and drive your career forward. Find out about the wide variety of work you can do at ICBC here.

Skilled Trades Employment Program

The Skilled Trades Employment Program (STEP) connects motivated candidates with construction jobs in British Columbia. For job seekers, STEP will help with creating an action plan to build your career in the skilled trades, connect you with apprenticeships and opportunities, provide financial support and benefits to ensure you are job ready and follow up after your placement to ensure success. To know more about their programs visit stepbc.ca.

Thompson Community Services

TCS is committed to enhancing the lives of the developmentally disabled and their families throughout B.C. They have positions available across the province including Kelowna, Salmon Arm, Vancouver, Vernon, Kamloops, Prince George, Kitimat and others!

UNBC

UNBC is a small but research intensive facility. They have multiple job openings in their Prince George, Quesnel and Terrace campus. For a list of jobs visit unbc.ca.

WCG Services

WCG Services delivers employment and vocational rehabilitation services across Canada. Currently they have 12 opportunities available including a job developer, director of workforce development, employment resource advisor and others. Visit wcgservices.com for more information.

Valemount College

Valemount College, nestled at the base of the Rocky Mountains, is one of the best places for students to get the tools they need to advance their career in tourism. There are positions available for college instructors, work experience practicum instructor and community based sales representative.