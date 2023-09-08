UNBC faculty member named to Royal Society of Canada

Dr. Margo Greenwood is the 4th faculty member from UNBC to be recognised by RSC

Dr. Margo Greenwood’s career and research focused on the well-being of Indigenous children and families in Canada and beyond. (Submitted photo)

University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) faculty member Dr. Margo Greenwood has been named a New Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada (RSC).

The recognition highlights Dr. Greenwood’s career and research dedicated to the well-being of Indigenous children and families in Canada and beyond.

Dr. Greenwood is one of 101 new RSC Fellows from across the country who have been elected by their peers for outstanding scholarly, scientific and artistic achievements.

Dr. Greenwood is the fourth UNBC faculty member to be recognized by the RSC, joining Dr. Alex Michalos (past President of Academy II—Humanities and Social Sciences), Dr. Dana Wessell Lightfoot (a founding member of the RSC’s College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists in 2014), and Dr. Sarah de Leeuw (named to the College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists in 2017).

Among her many accomplishments, Dr. Greenwood, a professor in the School of Education, developed the ‘Respectful Relationships’ anti-Indigenous racism and cultural safety professional development course for frontline practitioners and students. Her work on the ‘Determinants of Indigenous Peoples’ Health in Canada 2015’ publication helped pave the way for studies on the quality care of Indigenous children, rooted in community perspectives; and her previous role as the Academic Leader of the National Collaborating Centre for Indigenous Health emphasized community-oriented and participatory approaches, amplifying Indigenous voices in public health.

Dr. Greenwood’s research has delved into the interface of diverse knowledge systems related to Indigenous Peoples, optimal well-being for Indigenous children, and policy development supporting Indigenous cultural inclusion in interdisciplinary services.

She was named the Confederation of University Faculty Associations of BC’s Academic of the Year in 2010 and garnered a National Aboriginal Achievement Award in 2011. In 2021, she became an Officer of the Order of Canada and in 2022, she was appointed to the Senate of Canada.

“Dr. Greenwood’s journey spans more than 30 years, marked by significant milestones and impactful contributions,” said Dr. Rebecca Schiff, Dean of the Faculty of Human and Health Sciences, UNBC.

“Throughout her career, Dr. Greenwood has demonstrated a tireless commitment to equity and well-being, leading change, and is a beacon of inspiration and excellence,” Schiff added.