Meteorologist predicts milder temps for rest of January

AccuWeather says weather will continue to warm up, for now at least

Temperatures in the area will stay warm in the coming days. (File photo/Black Press)

Temperatures in the area will stay warm in the coming days. (File photo/Black Press)

After brutal few weeks of temperatures consistently below -20 degrees Celsius, northern B.C. can expect a return to more normal temperatures over the next two weeks.

According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson, local residents can expect a nice break from the extreme cold. “This most recent cold weather stretch ended on Jan. 8, and it looks like things will return to normal temperatures for this time a year for the next little while,” Anderson said.

“On Jan. 9, the cold air shifted to the east, with more winds from the Pacific starting to come in. This will cause temperatures slightly warmer then average, and it should last for the next two weeks or so.”

The cold weather over the holidays continued into the new year, reaching a low of at least -33 degrees on Jan. 5, although some say they recorded temperatures even colder. The Weather Network website is consistent with Anderson’s analysis, as their forecast says that temperatures rose to zero degrees in the area on Jan. 11, and will remain close to that until Jan. 20.

The lowest predicted temperature from The Weather Network for the rest of January is -6 degrees, which will occur on Jan. 18.

However, Anderson believes that the end of the month could see a return to extreme cold weather, due to a La Niña phase, which occurs every three to five years on average. “One model has it turning colder the last week of January, another one says it won’t, so I can’t be sure of that. I wouldn’t be surprised if we returned to another cold snap at the end of January though, because that’s the nature of a La Niña phase,” he said.

La Niña causes sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean to dip to below-average levels, which in turn causes above-average snowfall and precipitation in southern parts of the province, and the cold weather from these storms tends to break out and impact the north.

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two B.C. schools move to ‘functional closure’ after holiday break, says ministry
Next story
Ronald McDonald House to ban unvaccinated families, visitors; alternate housing to be found

Just Posted

Temperatures in the area will stay warm in the coming days. (File photo/Black Press)
Meteorologist predicts milder temps for rest of January

Prince George RCMP suggest making sure your house number is clearly visible both day and night. (file photo)
Prince George RCMP say rural crime has gone up 22% since October of 2021

Donations are being collected for a young injured puppy that was recently rescued after being found outside in Fort St. James. (Luvs Northern Animal Rescue Facebook photo)
Puppy found injured in icy weather conditions in Fort St. James

Peter Haugan, All Native Tournament organizer, said the choice to postpone the event was because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns and to give teams and communities time to be ready for the event. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
All Native Basketball Tournament postponed in Prince Rupert – again