A photo of the Bish Creek wildfire, currently approximately 15 hectares in size as of the afternoon of May 11. (District of Kitimat photo)

UPDATE: District of Kitimat says wildfire believed to be human caused

The fire is currently covering approximately 15 hectares

The District of Kitimat says the Bish Creek wildfire it warned residents about Sunday is believed to be human caused, pending a formal investigation.

On the evening of May 10 the District told residents a wildfire approximately 3 hectares in size had popped up near Bish Forest Service Road.

Since that time the fire has grown in size, as the District highlighted in a May 11 update.

“The wildfire is currently burning in two cut blocks off of the Bish Creek Forest Service Road covering approximately 15 hectares,” the District said. “Crews are on site battling the fire with additional resources on their way to assist.”

The District is still asking residents to stay away from Bish Forest Service Road as firefighters try to put out the blaze.

It’s unclear whether or not there has been any serious damage caused to Bish Forest Service Road.

In a May 11 update posted to his Facebook page Skeena MLA Ellis Ross said after an initial three-person crew responded to the fire on Sunday evening, 21 firefighters were at the scene on Monday with two helicopters present to provide additional support.

“Erratic winds and warm temperatures will pose challenges today,” said Ross. According to the MLA, firefighters have recently added a second 20-person crew and called in an airtanker to provide extra support.

It’s been a hot weekend in the region over the last 24 hours, with the app showing a 0.30 hectare-sized fire on May 10 in Terrace near Copper Mountain. Many posted photos on social media.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided from the District as they become available.


