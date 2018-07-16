Cindy Pike Morrison photo

UPDATE: Fire northeast of Terrace under control

The 12.1-hectare fire was first discovered Saturday morning near Cedarvale

The 12.1-hectare wildfire that sprung up about 75-kilometres northeast of Terrace is under control, BC Wildfire Service says.

The blaze was first discovered Saturday morning near the Cedarvale-Kitwanga backroad on the north side of the Skeena River, across from Highway 16.

Eighteen fire personnel are on scene today, keeping the fire contained using two water tenders and one helicopter. Smoke is still visible from the highway.

Carolyn Bartos, fire information officer for the Northwest Fire Centre, says there is no further threat of it spreading. The fire is also not threatening any nearby structures or transportation corridors.

The BC Wildfire Service is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

“It is believed to be human-caused,” Bartos said over the phone. “The BC Wildfire Service is investigating due to the fact that there have not been any lightning strikes in that area for some time.”

READ MORE: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Over the weekend the BC Wildfire Service responded to four new fire starts in the Northwest Fire Centre, two in the Bulkley zone. All four were under control within the first 24-hours of the fires being reported.

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
