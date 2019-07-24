RCMP are asking for your help in locating missing Lax Kw’alaams resident Lawrence Maitland. Maitland was last seen in Lax Kw’alaams on July 17 or 18.

UPDATE: Missing Lax Kw’alaams resident, last reported to be seen in Terrace

Public urged to help in search for 42-year-old Lawrence Maitland

Prince Rupert RCMP are still trying to locate a Lax Kw’alaams resident who went missing approximately 8 days ago.

Lawrence Maitland was last seen in Lax Kw’alaams on July 17 or 18, around 2 p.m. Maitland was wearing all black clothing, including black work boots and black sunglasses. Last reports have him walking with a mountain bike on Victoria St.

RCMP officers have received tips that Maitland was seen alive in Prince Rupert then Terrace, although no offical confirmation can be made.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Missing Alberta couple visiting Prince Rupert found

Phillip Stewart, an elder from Lax Kw’alaams, said Maitland’s grandfather, Douglas Green, passed away last spring. Stewart also said this is the first time Maitland has left the village.

Maitland is a First Nations man, 42 years old, standing 5’9 and weighing around 187 lbs. He has black hair slicked in a mohawk, and a goatee.

RCMP said that a disappearance is not common for Maitland, leading to increased concern. Local community members have been out searching for Maitland, but so far have not found him. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700.

READ MORE: Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987
Next story
UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Just Posted

Northern B.C. homicides unsettle isolated Tahltan village

Iskut renews plea for RCMP detachment in wake of killings

Fort St. James resident is the Liberal choice for Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding

Dave Birdi is a former Fort St. James municipal councillor

Wet’suwet’en clan launches civil lawsuit against Coastal GasLink

Gidimt’en seeking damages and costs over destruction of logging road encampment and gate

CN train derailment cleared between Terrace and Prince Rupert

The CN mainline is now open, following a train derailment mid-way between… Continue reading

State of local financial crisis declared in Fort St. James

The District will have a job fair on July 31 to help workers find transitioning jobs

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

UPDATE: Missing Lax Kw’alaams resident, last reported to be seen in Terrace

Public urged to help in search for 42-year-old Lawrence Maitland

Timeline: Three dead in northern B.C. and two on the run

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

VIDEO: Massive lightning storm passes over B.C.’s Elk Valley

A compilation of strikes seen from Fernie at around 1:30 a.m., July 24.

It’s National Tequila Day! 5 things you can do to celebrate

July 24 is known as National Tequila Day in Canada

Most Read