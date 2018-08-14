UPDATE: Shovel Lake evacuation order expanded again

North shore of Fraser Lake to Nadleh Whut’en First Nation evacuating

As of last night at 9:00 pm the RDBN expanded the Shovel Lake evacuation order to include the north shore of Fraser Lake to the boundary of the Nadleh Whut’en First Nation.

The order is also in effect for east of the centre of Taltapin Lake to west of the Sutherland Angly FSR and Sutherland FSR. South of the Camsell FSR-Cunningham FSR junction and Cunningham FSR-Marie north FSR junction to Stella road.

Evacuees are asked to register at the Reception Centre in Prince George at the back entrance of the CN Centre, 100 – 2178 Ospika Blvd or contact the Emergency Support Services Director at 250-613-7067.

For emergency social services after hours call the RDBN at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.

You are are required to leave the area immediately.

