UPDATE: Terrace RCMP locate vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Thornhill Thursday night

Late Friday morning, Terrace RCMP located the truck stolen during an armed robbery on Thursday in Thornhill. It has been seized and will be examined by Terrace’s Forensic Identification Unit.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim was sitting in his truck on Desjardins Avenue near the Thornhill tennis courts when at 6:10 p.m. he saw a man pointing a gun at him through the window.

“He told him, ‘I’m going to shoot you if you don’t stay in your truck,’” says the victim’s wife. “They wanted him to stay in the car because they were going to hijack the truck with him in it.”

Both the victim and his wife chose to remain anonymous out of concern for their safety.

The man was struck in the face after trying to get out of his vehicle. The suspect then stole the victim’s wallet while the other got into the back of the car and drove off.

The victim was taken to hospital for his injuries and released the next day.

The victim’s wife says the whole ordeal has felt like a “nightmare.”

“We raise our three kids and we’re very laidback people,” she says. “I’m scared… I’m scared to go home. Because they have his wallet, they have our address. I have to protect my children, but I’m thankful. I think he did the right thing.”

READ MORE: Police seek info on truck related to Terrace hit and run death

Around 6:05 p.m., an armed man tried to enter a residence nearby on Hagen Street.

It’s unknown at this time if the two occurrences are related.

“Officers are working to get to the bottom of this and find those responsible,” said Inspector Jayson Lucash in a press release.

“Terrace is a still a small, tight-knit community. Historically, this kind of activity, an armed robbery of a vehicle, is rare. We’re asking residents to be diligent in their neighbourhoods. If you see a vehicle that looks suspicious, if unusual activity starts creeping up, call police.”

The victim’s wife says the family is relieved that the stolen truck has been located. Victim services is providing support to the family as they cope with the emotional impact of last night’s events, and she says they appreciate the messages of love and support from the community.

“It’s so hard to believe… I’ve lived here my whole life and used to walk the streets without a problem. Now you can’t leave your front door,” she says.

“The only thing that I want everybody to do is to please be safe, and be aware that this is happening. This is real, and we all need to be safe.”

READ MORE: Terrace crime rates highest in B.C.

The first suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20-30 wearing a hoodie with a slim build and approximately six-feet in height.

The second suspect is also described as a heavier male wearing a hoodie.

The stolen vehicle is described as a blue-grey 2013 Dodge 1500 pick up truck.

Prior to the incident, a white vehicle was observed in the area.

The suspect in the attempted home invasion is described as a white man, early to mid-20s, wearing a black Helly Hansen jacket, jeans, and ball cap.

If you have information about these crimes, contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.

More to come.



brittany@terracestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter