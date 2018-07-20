UPDATED: 1,500 residents on evacuation alert as Peachland under state of emergency

UPDATE: 12:16 a.m.
A local state of emergency has been declared in the District of Peachland and an evacuation alert issued for 596 properties south of Princeton Avenue east to Highway 97.
Wildfire Evacuation Alert Expanded and State of Local Emergency https://t.co/cGyKNrsS5q
— Central Ok Emergency (@CO_Emerg) July 20, 2018
Approximately 1,490 residents living within this large area of Peachland should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice for an extended period of time.
Peachland mayor Cindy Fortin declared a state of emergency about 11:30 p.m, due to strong winds that increased fire behaviour.
“This is not a time for Peachlanders to panic, but to pull together, as I’m proud to see so many of you have already done.
The fire chief feels comfortable that they will not need to evacuate the Antler’s Beach Mobile Home Park or Thorne Road, or any residents on alert in that area tonight, as the fire has calmed down,” she stated on Facebook.
The following addresses and streets are affected by the Evacuation Alert:
- 6107 – 6146 AITKENS RD
- 4720 – 4728 BLACKSMITH PL
- 6205 – 6230 BONNIE LANE
- 6272 – 6590 BULYEA AVE
- 6148 – 6178 DAVIES CRES
- 4948 – 5079 ELLIOTT AVE
- 6503 – 6551 FERGUSON PL
- 6093 – 6212 GUMMOW RD
- 6040 – 6054 HAWKES ST
- 6201 – 6265 HEIGHWAY LANE
- 5920 – 6663 HIGHWAY 97
- 5247 INGA ST
- 6400 -6493 KEYES AVE
- 6106 – 6266 LIPSETT AVE
- 6421 – 6465 MACK RD
- 5440 – 5463 MCDOUGALD RD
- 6229 – 6261 MILLER RD
- 5420 – 5443 PIERCE PL
- 5357 – 5495 PIERCE ST
- 5960 – 5976 PRINCESS ST
- 4525 – 5379 PRINCETON AVE (odd addresses on south side)
- 6472 – 6486 RENFREW CRT
- 6226 – 6650 RENFREW RD
- RENFREW RD PARK CEMETERY
- 6482 – 6568 SHERBURN RD
- 6404 – 6439 STUART CRES
- 6471 – 6485 STUART CRES S
- 6267 SUNDSTROM CRT
- 6306 – 6376 TOPHAM PL
- 6363 – 6575 VERNON AVE
- 6203 – 6297 WHINTON CRES
- 6107 – 6192 WILSON RD
- 6325 – 6391 YORK LANE
——————-
ORIGINAL:
A state of emergency is being declared in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area, due to the Mount Eneas wildfire.
Wildfire Evacuation Order and State of Local Emergency https://t.co/BXiAtuax9t
— Central Ok Emergency (@CO_Emerg) July 20, 2018
Thursday evening’s gusty winds have increased the potential threat to structures from the blaze.
RELATED: Skeleton crew to watch 1,000 hectare wildfire near Peachland overnight
Three properties in the Regional District outside of Peachland that were earlier put on evacuation alert are now on evacuation order.
Properties affected by the evacuation order include:
- 303, 305 and 307 Log Chute Rd
Emergency Support Services has set up a reception centre at the Lakeview Heights Baptist Church, 2630 Alhambra Drive, in West Kelowna.
Residents that are out of their homes must report to the reception centre and register in order to receive any assistance and lodging.
Residents on the following properties remain on evacuation alert:
- 6801 – 6895 Highway 97 S
Properties within the District of Peachland include:
- 6649 Hardy St
- 6696 Highway 97
- 6705 Highway 97
- Units 1 – 40 6711 Highway 97
- 6691 – 6789 Thorne Rd
For a detailed map showing affected properties click here.
RELATED: Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland continues to grow
@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.