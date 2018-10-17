USW strike action concludes after one day in Williams Lake

United Steelworkers Union Local 1-2017 vice-president Paul French said the one-day legal strike held at Tolko Lakeview Division in Williams Lake ended Tuesday evening. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

United Steelworker Union Local 1-2017 held a one-day legal strike Tuesday at the Tolko’s Lakeview Division in Williams Lake.

The union’s vice-president Paul French said talks picket lines went down Tuesday evening and talks continue in Kelowna Wednesday morning with Interior Forest Labour Relation Association (IFLRA).

“There is no intention to strike further at this time,” French told the Tribune Wednesday. “”We made our point. A strike benefits nobody. We are trying to get the company to bargain in good faith with no concessions.”

The union, which represents 1,500 forestry workers in B.C. has been in a legal position to strike since Oct. 3 and last week announced it had advised workers not do work overtime as the first step for job action.

Mills that come under the present bargaining include Babine Forest Products, Canfor Fort St. John, Canfor Houston, Canfor Isle Pierre, Canfor PG Sawmill, Conifex Fort. St. James, Conifex Mackenzie, Dunkley Lumber, Lakeland Mills, Tolko Questwood, Tolko Soda Creek, Tolko Lakeview and West Fraser Williams Lake Planer.