United Steelworkers Union Local 1-2017 vice-president Paul French said the one-day legal strike held at Tolko Lakeview Division in Williams Lake ended Tuesday evening. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

USW strike action concludes after one day in Williams Lake

Union vice-president says talks resume in Kelowna Wednesday

United Steelworker Union Local 1-2017 held a one-day legal strike Tuesday at the Tolko’s Lakeview Division in Williams Lake.

The union’s vice-president Paul French said talks picket lines went down Tuesday evening and talks continue in Kelowna Wednesday morning with Interior Forest Labour Relation Association (IFLRA).

“There is no intention to strike further at this time,” French told the Tribune Wednesday. “”We made our point. A strike benefits nobody. We are trying to get the company to bargain in good faith with no concessions.”

The union, which represents 1,500 forestry workers in B.C. has been in a legal position to strike since Oct. 3 and last week announced it had advised workers not do work overtime as the first step for job action.

Read more: Steelworkers union issues strike notice

Mills that come under the present bargaining include Babine Forest Products, Canfor Fort St. John, Canfor Houston, Canfor Isle Pierre, Canfor PG Sawmill, Conifex Fort. St. James, Conifex Mackenzie, Dunkley Lumber, Lakeland Mills, Tolko Questwood, Tolko Soda Creek, Tolko Lakeview and West Fraser Williams Lake Planer.

Read more: Tolko workers on strike in Williams Lake

Previous story
VIDEO: How to roll a joint
Next story
10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis

Just Posted

USW strike action concludes after one day in Williams Lake

Union vice-president says talks resume in Kelowna Wednesday

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis

Pot is legal – but there are still a lot of rules, and breaking some could leave you in jail

Bev Playfair is running for mayor

Playfair wants to focus on health care, education and supporting local industry and businesses

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

VIDEO: How to roll a joint

The cannabis connoisseur shares his secrets to rolling the perfect joint

B.C. Lions look to cement CFL playoff spot with victory over Eskimos

B.C. can cement a post-season berth in the wild West Division on Friday night with a home win over the Edmonton Eskimos

Canada ban on asbestos takes effect but mining residues are exempt

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna plans to announce the new regulations implementing the ban on Thursday in Ottawa

Harry and Meghan bring rain to drought-stricken Outback town

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Demand for legalized cannabis in early hours draws lineups, heavy web traffic

Government-run and privately operated sales portals went live at 12:01 a.m. local time across Canada, eliciting a wave of demand.

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set to make parole pitch today

Paul Bernardo, whose very name became synonymous with sadistic sexual perversion, is expected to plead for release on Wednesday.

Hero campaign raises $1.1 million for Canada non-profits

Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign was held throughout September

Scope of Hurricane Michael’s fury becomes clearer in Florida Panhandle

Nearly 137,000 Florida customers remain without power from the Gulf of Mexico to the Georgia border

Streamlined pardon process for pot possession convictions in Canada

Feds say legalization is first step towards objectives of getting pot out of the hands of kids and eliminating black market

Most Read