Vaccine clinics for ages 5 and older being held in Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Fraser Lake

73 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Nechako Health region between Jan. 23 and Jan. 29

The Nechako Health region saw 73 cases of COVID-19 recorded between Jan. 23 and Jan. 29 as compared to 76 the week before.

In comparison, Smithers saw 81 cases, Prince George had 546 cases and Quesnel had 73 cases of COVID-19 during the same time period.

In all of B.C. public health teams recorded another 18 deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, while the number of people in hospital with active infections continues to decline.

There were 988 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Feb. 2, with half of those admitted for other conditions and then testing positive for the now-dominant Omicron variant. There are 136 people in critical care across B.C. with active infections, down from 139 on Tuesday.

Health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

In Vanderhoof, people of all ages including 5-11 year-olds can get their shots at the Vanderhoof Health Unit every Wednesday between Feb. 2 and March 30 through booked appointments. Registration is needed before booking. This area includes Saik’uz First Nation.

In Fort St. James and area which includes Takla, Tl’azt’en Nation, Nak’azdli First Nation and Yekooche, residents can get their vaccine at the Fort St. James Community Hall between Feb. 3 – Feb. 5. Registration is needed before booking an appointment and there are limited drop-in spots available.

Another vaccine clinic will be held every Wednesday at the Fort St. James Health Centre from Feb. 16 to March 30.

Meanwhile, for Fraser Lake and area which includes Nadleh Whut’en, Stellat’en First Nation, Endako and Fort Fraser, residents can get their vaccine every Monday until Feb. 14 at the Fraser Lake Community Health Centre. Another vaccine clinic is being held every Wednesday until Feb. 23 and every Thursday until Feb. 24 at different times.

Check the Northern Health website for specific times that these clinics will be held in the region.

Aman Parhar

Editor – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

