Vancouver 420 is back for the first time in two years and the event has embraced the sale of magic mushrooms now that cannabis has been legalized. (Black Press Media)

Vancouver 420 is back for the first time in two years and the event has embraced the sale of magic mushrooms now that cannabis has been legalized. (Black Press Media)

Vancouver 4/20 returns in all its blazing glory with magic mushroom sales, live music

The event returned after a two-year pandemic hiatus

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Vancouver’s famed 4/20 protest is back in all its blazing glory.

Stoners from the four corners of Canada descended on the Vancouver Art Gallery to enjoy all things cannabis. This year’s celebration featured over 100 vendors selling every kind of cannabis imaginable.

A new feature of the 28-year event was the growing presence of magic mushrooms. There’s a growing movement in Vancouver to establish mushroom dispensaries — similar to the model that was used for illicit cannabis dispensaries prior to legalization.

For Pratty Vastban, being back at Vancouver 4/20 was a great feeling.

“It’s so good. This is the best ever,” she said.

That sentiment was shared by Vancouver hip-hop artist Kass 1. He’s no stranger to the event, having performed twice at Vancouver 4/20 in the past.

“It’s amazing to be back. It’s a great atmosphere and it’s so good to have everyone come together,” he said.

Dana Larsen, a long-time cannabis advocate and a founder of Vancouver 4/20 told the crowd that although the day was a celebration of cannabis and the freedoms Canadians enjoy by being able to purchase and consume cannabis legally, there’s still a long way to go.

“What we have done in Vancouver as activists and members of the cannabis culture to push for our freedom and liberty has changed Canada and it is changing the world. Vancouver is a beacon of hope and freedom for those who love cannabis.”

READ MORE: Thousands expected to celebrate marijuana holiday 4/20 in Vancouver

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
Climate change, big agriculture combine to threaten insects
Next story
Most people in U.S. want masks for travellers: AP-NORC poll

Just Posted

A map showing B.C.’s 87 provincial electoral districts as of 2022. Up to six new electoral districts could be added in time for the next provincial election in 2024, and public input on possible changes is now being sought. (Photo credit: Elections BC)
B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission seeks input from northerners

(BC Wildfire Service Facebook photo) B.C. Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy said last year’s fire season highlighted the importance of FireSmart activities across the province. (BC Wildfire Service)
Province rolls out $1.7 million in grants to Prince George Fire Centre

Minister of Health Adrian Dix announced the development of a new hospital in Fort St. James on Oct. 9, 2018. (Submitted photo)
New Fort St. James hospital now expected to open in 2025

Wildfire burns on Snake Hill near Kitwanga. (Screen capture/Jacob Beaton video/Facebook)
Out of control wildfire burning near Kitwanga