The bride and groom, Caroline and Rodney Scheck. Photo contributed

Vancouver Island bride held wedding in seniors home so dying stepdad could walk her down aisle

Ceremony held amidst pandemic in order to fulfill bride’s wish to have stepdad give her away

A bride was able to have her stepfather symbolically walk her down the aisle only days before he died.

“We planned a wedding at a long term care facility we both work at because my stepdad is palliative and he wanted to walk me down the aisle,” said Caroline Scheck. “We are uncertain on how long he has to live and I wasn’t about to wait to get married and not have him be there!”

Scheck and her husband, Rodney Scheck, were originally planning to get married in August but her stepfather Brian Devlin’s rapidly-declining health prompted them to do it now. So, a quick scramble pulled all the elements together for a great wedding on May 15.

“It’s unbelievable to have planned a wedding during a pandemic and within three days while working from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all the days beforehand,” Scheck said.

Unfortunately, her stepfather Brian Devlin, 79, died on May 24.

“To our amazement, he was very aware of everything that was going on. And he looked up at me and smiled when they asked who gave me away. I have the pic captured. A very touching moment,” Scheck said.

The bride and groom both work at Discovery Harbour Seniors Community which allowed them to hold the wedding on their grounds in the garden. Plus dad was a resident of the centre. A quick set up on the day of the wedding had everything ready to go and all the residents watched out the windows, waving and smiling.

“My stepdad was wheeled down dressed up and he was coherent the whole time he was present, something he hasn’t been prior to. He talked about fishing and was happy to see his family. He was proud and that’s why we did this on such short notice. It truly was a wonderful moment!”

“When we said ‘I do.’ all three floors of the facility were banging on the windows, some were present outside with us, and they all stood at the windows and watched the ceremony with smiles on their faces. We had some fellow co-workers in the crowd cheering us on and taking pics for us.”

The happy couple were deeply appreciative of the love and support they received.

It took a whole host of businesses and people making themselves available on short notice to make it happen. All in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bride was overjoyed that it all came together in time so her father could be there.

“This is a story of love and also a story of the great community we live in,” Scheck said.

Campbell River

