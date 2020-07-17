Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lucas Banton pours water on a barn fire on McCoy Lake Road on July 16, 2020. Crews from four fire departments in the Alberni Valley worked through the night to extinguish the fire, which caught in a hay barn at Tooth Acres, owned by retired dentist Dr. Fritz Zens. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Vancouver Island firefighter dies at scene of barn blaze

The volunteer firefighter suffered a medical emergency after arriving to assist

A firefighter has died after responding to a barn fire on Thursday (July 16)west of Port Alberni on Vancouver Island.

The firefighter with Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department, was responding to a blaze on at McCoy Lake Road. The department is not naming yet at the request of his family but said they experienced a medical emergency after arriving at the fire.

READ: Fire destroys barn at hobby farm west of Port Alberni

Emergency personnel could be seen performing CPR on someone lying on a stretcher on the side of the road while fellow firefighters were battling the barn blaze. An ambulance left the scene more than half an hour later with sirens and lights activated.

The firefighter succumbed to this medical emergency, Sproat Lake VFD Chief Mike Cann said.

“Last night we lost one of our own. Our department grieves alongside of our member’s family and we must now come together to support his family and our members,” Cann said in a prepared statement.

“We want to express our sincerest condolences to the member’s family and to all members and their families of the Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department,” the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District released in a statement. “We also want to thank all Alberni Valley first responders who supported our member in the line of duty.”

Cann did not say how long the firefighter volunteered with the fire department, only saying “his dedication was felt by members of the department and his absence will be greatly missed.”

This is the second firefighter death from their team in as many years that Sproat Lake volunteer firefighters have had to endure. Carla Kulczycki died on Jan. 2, 2019 from work-related cancer.

READ: Sproat Lake first responder ‘was a firefighter right until her passing’

Kulczycki was with the department for 16 years; she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in August 2017. Firefighters from all over Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland attended a line of duty death service Jan. 13, 2019 in Kulczycki’s honour.

Two other Alberni Valley firefighters also died in January 2019: retired Port Alberni Fire Dept. firefighter Bruce Trenholm and retired Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. deputy chief Brian Brick, also of a work-related illness. Brick’s family opted not to carry out a public line of duty service.

Previous to that, it had been 14 years since a line of duty service had occurred in Port Alberni—for PAFD member Robert Beaudoin, who also died of a work-related cancer.

READ: Cherry Creek firefighters mourn former deputy chief

Alberni Valley fire crews were at the scene throughout the night putting out hot spots and breaking up the hay to cool it down.

Sproat Lake VFD was called back to the fire briefly on Friday morning when the hay began to smoulder. “The homeowner has his field sprinklers going on it,” Chief Mike Cann said.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional Districtfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police watchdog investigating after 100 Mile man dies two days after being arrested
Next story
28 new COVID-19 cases as health officials work to curb exposures across B.C.

Just Posted

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

Skeena Resources, Tahltan prez excited by purchase of Eskay Creek

Skeena gets full control of mine, Barrick gets 12 per cent of Skeena and a one per cent royalty

VIA Rail lays off 1,000 unionized workers across the country

Northern B.C. route Jasper to Prince George to Prince Rupert is not affected by VIA Rail layoffs

Overall house sales drop in the northwest

COVID-19 pandemic slowed market activity

‘Erratic’ driver arrested on Highway 16 near Vanderhoof

A 23-year-old man from Calgary, Alberta, was arrested on July 6 and faces multiple charges.

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

28 new COVID-19 cases as health officials work to curb exposures across B.C.

Health officials announce outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital, a case at Site C Dam, more cases in Kelowna

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

Vancouver Island firefighter dies at scene of barn blaze

The volunteer firefighter suffered a medical emergency after arriving to assist

Northern B.C. woman finds apple with split personality

The Pink Lady apple is perfectly half red, half yellow as if painted

VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Okanagan family targeted by racism

Hundreds of Summerland residents drove past the Lekhi family home on the evening of July 16

Alberta worker at B.C.’s Site C dam tests positive for COVID-19

The worker has been self-isolating since July 13

Police watchdog investigating after 100 Mile man dies two days after being arrested

The man had been released by RCMP on June 26 and taken to a shelter, where he was found dead the next day

Delay in murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court

The ruling today is the high court’s latest pronouncement on the pressing issue of timely justice

Most Read