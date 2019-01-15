(Black Press Media files)

Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna home to Canada’s most expensive rentals: report

According to PadMapper, units in larger B.C. cities cost $1,300 to more than $3,000

Spending more than $1,000 a month on a one bedroom has become a reality for most renters in B.C.’s busiest cities, as rental rates continued to rise through 2018.

According to PadMapper’s Canadian rent report, a one bedroom in Vancouver, Burnaby, Victoria and Kelowna costs between $1,300 and $2,200 on average. Meanwhile, a two-bedroom costs anywhere between $1,600 and $3,200.

PadMapper’s report, released Tuesday, analyzes rental data from thousands of active listings across the country to calculate average asking rents for the top 24 most populous metro cities. The data does not include short term or Airbnb listings.

Toronto topped the list, where most renters can expect to pay about $2,200 for a one bedroom, and $2,850 for a two bedroom.

Rent in Vancouver for a one-bedroom went up 6.5 per cent from 2017 to last year, according to the data, and less than one per cent for a two bedroom.

READ MORE: Vacancies remain low as rents rise in B.C.

READ MORE: Kelowna ranked 7th most expensive rental market in Canada

Victoria saw the largest uptick year-over-year for both kinds of units. One bedroom units reached $1,390 – a 16 per cent increase from 2017 – and two bedrooms totalled an average of $1,590, which was a five per cent increase.

Abbotsford, the only city in B.C. included in the report with an average rental rate of just under $1,000, also saw double-digit increases to prices.

A one bedroom in the Fraser Valley city averaged $950 in 2018 – up 12 per cent from the year before. A two bedroom was priced at $1,080, which was a 12.5 per cent increase.

The average prices follow a November report by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, which found that B.C.’s rental vacancy rate sat at 1.4 per cent last year.

The corporation said B.C. had the highest average rent of $1,387 for a two-bedroom, compared to $1,266 in Toronto and $1,215 in Alberta.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada asks China for clemency for B.C. man sentenced to death, Freeland says
Next story
Good Samaritan rescues cat found in heaps of garbage at B.C. landfill

Just Posted

Woman killed in head-on crash near Vanderhoof

RCMP say driver crossed the centre line and hit a loaded fuel tanker truck

RCMP to review actions at Wet’suwet’en pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

College of New Caledonia wants public’s input on budget

A public consultation will be held Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at Vanderhoof Campus

VIDEO: Car flies across median, flips over edge of B.C. overpass

Dash cam footage shows vehicle speeding across Brunette Avenue overpass in Coquitlam

Indigenous energy summit includes session on pipeline ownership options

Steven Saddleback of the Indian Resource Council says a session will feature presentations on financing models

Japanese grand champion Kisenosato retires from sumo

The 32-year-old Kisenosato was the first Japanese-born wrestler in 19 years to gain promotion to sumo’s highest rank

UPDATE: Accused B.C. high school killer found fit to stand trial

Gabriel Klein is accused in the 2016 stabbing death of Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Right-wing, neo-Nazi, white supremacist groups an increasing concern: Goodale

Ten people died in April 2018 when Alek Minassian allegedly drove a rental van down the busy stretch in Toronto

Canadian stock exchanges to conduct lottery for ‘POT’ ticker amid high demand

The symbol became available after fertilizer Potash Corp. officially merged with Agrium Inc. in early 2018

Celine Dion pulling 1998 R. Kelly collaboration from streaming services

‘I’m Your Angel’ was recorded in 1998

Millennial Money: Don’t let Instagram envy get you into debt

A full 48 per cent of U.S. households have credit card debt

Jury debates fate of man accused of killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

Police allege Garry Handlen told a cop how he abducted, sexually assaulted and strangled Monica Jack in May 1978

Most Read