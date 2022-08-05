Vanderhoof Airshow gets a boost from development fund

A group of enthusiasts, including Andre Goulty, (airshow society), Captain L. Brueland (mustang pilot from Erickson aircraft collection), Craig Smith (director, NKDF), Paul Collard (airshow society), Captain Glen Pearce (airshow society past president), Tom Clement (director, NKDF), Jacob Weber and Ross Granley (airshow performer), gather to receive a cheque from the development fund. (Photo courtesy NKDF)

For the first time, the Vanderhoof Airshow is the recipient of a $5000 grant from the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund.

It’s the result of a new direction for the NKDF, which has set its sights on helping out with pandemic recovery.

“One of the strategic priorities that the board has set for this year, the 2022-2023 funding cycle, is to support social and community projects that bring people back together after COVID,” said Britta Boudreau, NKDF manager.

This funding grant, she explained, is to be used to bring in the airshow performers and aircraft.

“COVID has had a significant impact on the communities. The people are the heart of our communities, and we want to support events that allow people to come together once again and recharge and reinvigorate, in order to help the recovery both economically and psychologically,” said NKDF board chair Cindy Shelford.

This project was approved as part of the NKDF under $5,000 program.

“We’re making big impacts with small amounts of money,” said Boudreau, adding that the NKDF has also granted the Circle of Hearts Society for Women $3,775 to host a family dance.

The directors live in the communities that are being served said Boudreau, and the goal is to support projects that come from the grassroots within the communities.

The Vanderhoof International Airshow takes place Aug. 6. For more, see Vanderhoof International Airshow.