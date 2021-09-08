Vanderhoof RCMP seize weapons and suspected drugs from vehicle

From Friday, Aug. 27 to Wednesday, Sept. 8, Vanderhoof RCMP responded to 181 calls for service and arrested and held 19 people.

Here are some files received by police during that period:

Flight from Police

While conducting patrols in the Vanderhoof area members observed a small car with people associated with the local drug trade. Attempts by police to stop the vehicle were made but were not successful. Further patrols located the vehicle with no insurance and the wrong license plate at a residence. Inside the vehicle, several weapons and suspected drugs were discovered and seized.

Fraud Attempt

Vanderhoof RCMP received a complaint of a possible fraud in which a person or persons was contacting people and identifying themselves as Northern Health offering free services. Before ending the call, they request a credit card number and put a charge on it right away. This has been confirmed as a fraud and police remind you not to provide your personal information to anyone over the phone.

Impaired Drivers

The Vanderhoof detachment continues to identify and remove impaired drivers from roads. Members have issued several Immediate Roadside Prohibitions for impaired driving as well as refusing to provide a breath sample.

“This remains a very high priority for the police, and will continue to be moving into the fall,” RCMP said.

Anyone with information about these or any other crime is asked to call Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

September is Distracted Driving Month and police will be targeting drivers who are using electronic devices while driving. If caught, they could face a fine of up to $368.00 and four demerits.

