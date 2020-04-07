Sinkut river, down Blackwater Road in Vanderhoof on March 26, 2020. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

Vanderhoof sees slightly colder weather this April in comparison to 2019

Below is a weather forecast for the week

It is definitely slightly colder in April this year in Vanderhoof and Fort St. James, and not something we are feeling due to our isolation.

According to Environment Canada’s historic data, last year on April 7, the maximum temperature was 10.2 C compared to the high of 3 C this year.

Below is the weather forecast for the week compared to the same date in April 2019.

April 8

  • 2020: High of 6 C, but with wind chill the temperature could fall to -12. It will increasingly get cloudy through the morning. And at night, it may continue to be cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries and a low of zero.
  • 2019: Max temp: 13.4 C; Min Temp: 0.3 C

April 9

  • 2020: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries and a high of 10 C. A clear night is in the forecast with a low of – 6 C.
  • 2019: Max temp: 10.3 C; Min Temp: – 3.9 C.

April 10

  • 2020: A sunny morning is in the forecast with a high of plus 8. It should be a clear night with a low of – 7 C.
  • 2019: Max temp: 8.5 C; Min Temp: – 1.9 C.

April 11

  • 2020: Sunny start to the weekend with a high of 5 C. Clear night in the forecast with a low of – 7 C.
  • 2019: Max temp: 10 C; Min Temp: – 4.8 C.

April 12

  • 2020: Sunny morning, with a high of 12 C. Clear night forecasted with a low of – 4 C.
  • 2019: Max temp: 13.6 C; Min Temp: – 4.9 C

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
