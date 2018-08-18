Vanderhoof wants emergency social services centre, not their decision to make

On the afternoon of August 16, 12 patients from Stuart Lake Hospital in Fort St. James were transported to St. John Hospital in Vanderhoof. 10 patients are long-term care and two are general hospital patients.

“They have settled in and are here until the crisis is over. We are happy to have them and that we could help but we need to do more for other people too.” Vanderhoof Mayor, Gerry Thiessen said.

The District of Vanderhoof wants to establish an official ESS Centre but it is not their decision to make. Their request has been put on hold.

“This type of centre falls under provincial jurisdiction,” Thiessen said. “It is Emergency Services B.C. and the RDBN who decide where the emergency centres are located.”

Mayor and Council are hopeful they will get the green-light very soon. “It’s important for the mental health of evacuees,” Thiessen said. “These people need to stay close to home.” Updates will be provided as the newspaper receives them.

According to the provincial governments emergency management website ESS centres must be operated by trained professionals. Training is completed through the Justice Institute of B.C.

Even without an official receiving centre, Vanderhoof is still opening its’ arms to evacuees by organizing R.V. parking at Riverside Park and the museum.

The District is also asking Vanderhoof residents to come forward and register at the town office with any services they can provide, such as billeting, R.V. parking or animal care. A list will be established so the town can work with people and be the coordinating unit.

“We are also asking churches and other organizations to open their doors and offer social and recreational programs for for seniors and youth, Thiessen said. “It is important that people don’t feel isolated in this trying time.”

In the mean-time, evacuees requiring lodging can register in Prince George but should be aware available accommodations fluctuate daily and may not be available. Prince George is collaborating with Williams Lake, Quesnel and Fort St. John to identify hotel and motel rooms.

Long line-ups at the P.G. Emergency Reception Centre can be expected.

Evacuees who do register in Prince George receive access to various supports and services such as accommodation and food. Over $200,000.00 in food vouchers have already been distributed to more than 1300 evacuees in a little over a week. The Prince George Native Friendship Centre is offering evacuees free lunch or dinner at the Smokehouse.

Registration is not required for the owners of recreational property who reside outside of the evacuation area.

Evacuees in motor-homes can register in Prince George and access spaces in nearby campgrounds. People who choose to stay with family and friends should still register to receive support.

Senior Communications Officer for the City of Prince George, Michael Kellett, declined to comment.