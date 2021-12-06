Vanderhoof’s Yellowhead Road & Bridge awarded for community service

Yellowhead Road & Bridge Ltd. in Vanderhoof was named a community service award recipient at this year’s B.C. Transportation Contractor of the Year Awards of Excellence. (BC Government photo)

A road construction company in Vanderhoof has received provincial recognition for its ongoing efforts to enable access for the Nechako Valley Exhibition Society and Murray Ridge Ski Area and Terrain Park.

Yellowhead Road & Bridge was recently awarded at the 2021 B.C. Transportation Contractor of the Year Awards of Excellence.

The ceremony was held Friday, Dec. 3. to honour the province’s top performers in transportation and maintenance for both 2020 and 2021 in workplace health and safety, bridges and structures, grading, paving, community service and road and bridge maintenance.

YRB was the recipient of the 2020 award for community service.

“As the past few weeks have shown, British Columbians can always count on the province’s heavy construction industry to step up when they’re most needed,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure in a news release.

“Though these are annual awards, it’s especially important this year for us to acknowledge these contractors who tirelessly maintain our province’s highways and roads. The expertise and resilience of the winners and nominees is greatly appreciated.”

YRB volunteers its resources and equipment to make sure the road to Murray Ridge Ski Area and Terrain Park and extensive parking lots are cleared from snow and sanded in time for the arrival of the daily school bus delivery of students. They also provide summer grading maintenance and assistance with moving large snow pile-ups as the winter progresses.

According to the province, these efforts are instrumental in allowing the ski resort near Fort. St James to operate safely and within its budget.

Services at the Nechako’s Valley Exhibition Society’s 17-hectare grounds in Vanderhoof have been improved and expanded through the by-donation of extensive services such as grading roadways, provision of gravel and dirt and snow plowing by YRB.

