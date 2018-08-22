VanJam Fire Zone, 14 fires RDBN

Accurate mapping difficult

The Incident Management Team (IMT) in the VanJam fire zone has supporting crews working on 14 fires.

The Shovel Lake and Island Lake fires are burning within this zone but are being managed by a dedicated incident management team based at Fort Fraser – the Fraser Complex 71W19GC, not VanJam.

To date the burnt area is over 27,500 ha. This does not include the Shovel and Island Lake fires.

Many of the VanJam fires were caused by a weather event that included dry lightning storms throughout a wide area.

Smoke from the fires is affecting a number of communities including Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Titetown.

Highway 27 has been heavily affected by smoke and motorists should drive to the conditions.

August 20, road crews were stopping traffic to warn drivers of low visibility in the area.

Due to the amount of smoke, use of aircraft can be problematic. It makes accurate mapping of the entire fire

perimeter difficult and may show large increases in fire size when new fire information is published.

This is not necessarily a reflection of the fire growth over a 12-hour period but attributed to the time delay in being able to fly over to map the fires.

Previous story
Convicted Canadian spy who sold secrets to Russia granted day parole

Just Posted

Communication gap between EOC’s, Fort St. James

Nak’azdli Chief demands first-hand information and has put a possible rescind order on hold

Crews increasing containment, Shovel Lake fire

The fire hasn’t moved closer to Fort St. James on the east or north sides

Shovel Lake wildfire, highway 27 and pipeline

It’s close to one and reached another

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Four-legged evacuees, Vanderhoof

Local physician opens up her property for 60 dogs and numerous horses

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Okanagan firefighters lend a hand to northern B.C.

Situation creates a sense of camaraderie among departments

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

Smoke from wildfires could affect B.C. wine

Smoke taint could sour this years vintages if ash falls on grapes

Fatal crash involving sewage truck closes major B.C. highway

The driver of the truck is dead after a serious crash on the Malahat just north of Victoria

Homeless former BCHL/NHL player in TSN documentary

Former Penticton Knights player Joe Murphy is the focus of a TSN original feature

Most Read