Victim of foul play found dead outside Princeton, investigation ongoing

The Princeton RCMP and Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating after a man was found dead just outside town on Oct. 28.

When the investigation started, it was determined to be suspicious in nature. As the investigation continued, the RCMP identified the man as Princeton resident Joshua James Bronk and say he was a victim of foul play.

“Investigators believe that Mr. Bronk’s death was an isolated event and that no public threat exists,” says Southeast District MCU NCO Staff Sergeant Jason Smart.

The RCMP and MCU are asking anyone who has dash camera or trail footage from the area between the Brown Bridge and the community of Coalmont for the time period of October 20, 2023, at 7 a.m., to October 28, 2023, at 12 noon or anyone who knows Bronk and was in contact with him during that time to call the MCU’s tip line at 1-877-987-8477 with the file number 2023-19206.

