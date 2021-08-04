(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police nab 24 impaired drivers over busy long weekend

Backlog of paperwork and towing orders prompt police to shut down Saturday roadblock an hour early

Two nights, two roadblocks and two communities (Victoria and Esquimalt) saw 24 impaired drivers taken off the road on the long weekend, creating a towing and paperwork backlog that ended one roadblock prematurely.

Nine drivers were identified as having varying levels of impairedness and their vehicles impounded during a seven-hour period on Friday, while 15 were nabbed during a six-hour stretch on Saturday.

The two evenings also saw a total of 42 Motor Vehicle Act violation tickets issued.

Saturday’s roadblock was withdrawn an hour early, VicPD stated, “due to the amount of administrative work required to document that amount of impaired drivers. Additional tow trucks became unavailable due to the high number of towed vehicles.”

READ ALSO: Oak Bay police nab 3 impaired drivers in first 3 days of summer campaign

READ ALSO: Debris trail leads Saanich police to impaired driver

Per year, 67 people in British Columbia die in crashes involving impaired driving – half of which occur in the summer months, the statement continued, offering reasoning behind putting up the roadblocks.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

impaired drivingVicPD

Previous story
Final outcome of a pandemic election could take a few days: chief electoral officer
Next story
What B.C. wildfire evacuees need to know upon returning home

Just Posted

An evacuation alert for the Cutoff Creek wildfire was issued 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 3. (Regional District of Bulkley Nechako photo)
Preparation urged after evacuation alert issued for Cutoff Creek wildfire

A new addition has been added to a salmon hatchery being operated by Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation. (Pete Erickson photo)
Salmon hatchery program opens at Nak’azdli

Dr. Penny Ballem, leader of B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine program, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix promote new website with walk-in clinics around the province, at the cabinet offices in Vancouver, July 26, 2021. (B.C. government)
Northerners ask COVID-19 questions at virtual town hall

An Earthquakes Canada map image shows the pink dot location of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on the North Coast of BC felt in Prince Rupert and Kitimat on July 28. The yellow dots indicate earthquakes in the last 30 days. (image: Earthquakes Canada)
Anxious hours for Kitamaat Village residents after powerful Alaska earthquake felt in B.C.